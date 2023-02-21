Oppo will unveil new core technologies and innovations at MWC 2023

Oppo has announced that it is planning to announce a range of Core Technologies and Innovations at MWC 2023. The company recently launched its new Oppo Find N2 Flip which we are expecting to hear more about at MWC.

Mobile World Congress 2023 takes place later this month in Barcelona, Spain between the 27th of February and the 2nd of March.

OPPO today announced its participation in Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023, in Barcelona from February 27 to March 2. Exhibiting under the theme of “Inspire to Believe”, OPPO will showcase a selection of flagship devices including the OPPO Find N2 Flip, new connectivity products and IoT technology, as well as its latest R&D breakthroughs in chip technology, smart health, AR and fast charging. OPPO will also share details of its progress towards global sustainability goals and plans to continue this momentum.

PPO will showcase its extensive exploration of smart living at MWC, with products spanning smart entertainment, smart productivity, smart learning and smart health. Products such as the flagship foldable smartphone, OPPO Find N2 Flip, and the new generation of Assisted Reality smart glasses, OPPO Air Glass 2, will be available to experience, while OPPO’s second self-developed chip MariSilicon Y, and the OHealth H1 family health monitor concept device can also be explored further. Other innovations related to fast charging and a range of telecommunications and connectivity technologies will also highlight the breadth of OPPO’s expertise and belief in the potential of smart technology to improve people’s daily lives.

It will be interesting to see exactly what Oppo has planned for MWC 2023, we will have more details next week.

Source Oppo





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals