Oppo Reno Pro 5G lands in India January 18th

The new Oppo Reno Pro 5G smartphone will be launching in India on the 18th of January, the news was announced by Oppo on Twitter.

You can see the tweet from Oppo below, the handset will come with a Dimensity 1000+ processor and 90Hz cured display, it will also feature 65W charging.

Ready to experience the next best thing of the 5G world?

Get your hands on the fabulous and truly limitless #OPPOReno5Pro with 5G connectivity, futuristic videography capabilities and other infinite features. #LiveTheInfinite

Know more: https://t.co/KiM3VMc41v pic.twitter.com/pPQ14lX0oL — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) January 5, 2021

We will have full details on the new Oppo Reno Pro 5G when it is made official later this month, it is not clear as how on how much the specifications will change from the existing device for the new version headed to India.

Source Oppo, GSM Arena

