Oppo Reno Pro 5G lands in India January 18th

By

Oppo Reno Pro 5G

The new Oppo Reno Pro 5G smartphone will be launching in India on the 18th of January, the news was announced by Oppo on Twitter.

You can see the tweet from Oppo below, the handset will come with a Dimensity 1000+ processor and 90Hz cured display, it will also feature 65W charging.

We will have full details on the new Oppo Reno Pro 5G  when it is made official later this month, it is not clear as how on how much the specifications will change from the existing device for the new version headed to India.

Source Oppo, GSM Arena

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News

