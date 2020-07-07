Oppo Reno 4 Pro launching in India this month

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro will be launching in India this month, the handset will lauunch some time between the 20th and 24th of July.

As a reminder the device is rumored to come with a 6.4 inch LCD display with a Full HD+ resolution and it will feature a Snapdragon 765G processor and 8GB or 12GB of RAM.

The device will features a 4000 mAh battery and 65W fast charging, plus a range of high end cameras. On the back there will be four cameras which will include a 48 megapixel main camera, 8 megapixel ultrawide, 2 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel depth camera.

On the front of the handset there will be a dual camera setup with one 32 megapixel main camera and a 2 megapixel secondary camera.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals