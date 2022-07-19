Oppo Pad Air tablet lands in India

The Oppo Pad Air tablet was made official back in May and now the device is headed to India, it will be available.

Pricing for the new Oppo Pad Air will start at INR 16,999 which is about $212 at the current exchange rate. The tablet will go on sale in India this Saturday the 23rd of July.

As a reminder, the tablet comes with a Snapdragon 680 mobile processor and it also comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. If you need some extra storage there is also a MicroSD card slot.

The device features a 10.6-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels, the display comes with a 60Hz refresh rate.

The Oppo Pad Air also comes with 5-megapixel front-facing camera that is designed for taking Selfies and on the back, there is an 8-megapixel camera for photos and videos. The device features a 7100 mAh battery and it comes with 18W fast charging.

