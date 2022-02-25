Oppo Find X5 Pro Dimensity Edition unveiled

Yesterday we got to see the new Oppo Find X5 Pro smartphone and the Oppo Find X5, now another version of the handset has been unveiled, the Oppo Find X5 Pro Dimensity Edition.

The Oppo Find X5 Pro Dimensity Edition uses a Dimensity 9000 mobile processor instead of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

The handset comes with the same specifications excluding the processor and it also does not feature the MariSilicon Image chip.

The Oppo Find X5 Dimensity Edition smartphone features a 6.7 inch AMOLED display that features a QHD+ resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels.

The device comes with the same RAM and storage options which include 12GB of RAM and also 256GB or 512GB of included storage.

The new Oppo Find Pro smartphone comes with various high-end cameras, these include a 50-megapixel wide camera, a 13-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera on the back of the handset. On the front of the device, there is a 32-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls.

The device also comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and it features 80W fast charging, this can charge the handset to 50% in just 12 minutes. There is also 50W wireless charging that can charge the device to 50% in just 47 minutes.

Source GSM Arena

