Oppo Find X3 Pro Photographer Edition announced

Oppo is launching a new version of its Find X3 smartphone, the Oppo Find X3 Pro Photographer Edition and the handset comes with a new design.

On the back of the case there is frosted glass at the top of the handset and leather on the bottom, the device will come with the same specifications as the standard model.

As a reminder the handset comes with a 6.7 inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels.

The device features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and it comes with 12GB of RAM, there is also 256GB of storage.

For cameras the standard version comes with a a 50 megapixel main camera, 50 megapixel ultrawide camera, 13 megapixel telephoto camera and a 3 megapixel micro camera.

On the front of the device there is a 32 megapixel camera which is designed for taking Selfies and making video calls. It is not clear as yet what changes will be made to the cameras on this new model.

The new Oppo Find X3 Pro Photographer Edition will launch on the 16th of September and we will have more details about the device then. It is expected to be slightly more expensive than the standard model which retails for $930.

