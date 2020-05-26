Oppo Find X2 Pro gets taken apart

The Oppo Find X2 Pro launched recently, we previously saw a durability test video of the handset and now we get to find out what is inside the device.
We have a new video from Zack from JerryRigEverything and in the video we get to see what is inside this new smartphone.
The handset comes with a 6.7 inch AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, plus a a Snapdragon 865 and 12GB of RAM plus 512GB of storage.
The Oppo Find X2 Pro comes with a 48 megapixel main camera, a 48 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 13 megapixel telephoto camera. On the front of the handset there is a 32 megapixel camera for video chat and Selfies, it also has a 4260 mAh battery fast charging and Android 10.
Source & Image Credit JerryRigEverything