Oppo A93 smartphone gets official

The new Oppo A93 smartphone is now official, the handset comes with a 6.43 inch AMOLED display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The device is powered by a Mediatek Helio P95 processor and it also comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage, there is also a microSD card slot if you need some extra storage.

The Oppo A93 comes with a range of camera, on the front there is a dual camera setup with a 16 megapixel main camera and a 2 megapixel secondary camera for Selfies.

On the rear of the handset there is a quad camera setup with a 48 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and two 2 megapixel cameras.

The device comes with Android 10 and ColorOS 7.2 and it features a 4000 mAh battery and 18W fast charging, it will retail for about $324 when it goes on sale.

Source GSM Arena

