Oppo A74 5G smartphone gets reviewed (Video)

We recently saw an unboxing video for the new Oppo A74 5G smartphone and now we have another video on the handset.

The new video is also from Tech Spurt and it is full review of the Oppo A74 5G, so we get to find out more information on the device.

The handset comes with a Snapdragon 480 5G processor and 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, it also has a microSD card slot for extra storage.

The device comes with a 6.5 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 20:9 ratio with 405 ppi.

The Oppo A74 5G is equipped with a 48 megapixel main camera, 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel depth camera. On the front of the device there is 16 megapixel camera for video chat and Selfies. The handset is a reasonably priced smartphone and it retails for £249 in the UK>

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals