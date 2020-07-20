Oppo A72 5G smartphone gets benchmarked

Some specifications for the new Oppo A72 5G smartphone were leaked recently and now the handset has been benchmarked.

The device recently appeared on the Geekbench with the model number OPPO PDYM20 and the listing confirmed some of the handsets specifications.

6.5 inch display that will feature a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, the display will come with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The device will feature a MediaTek MT6853V processor and it is listed with 8GB of RAM, there are expected to be other RAM options as well. The handset will come with Android 10 and it will feature a 040 mAh battery and 18W fast charging and it will feature a range of cameras including an 8 megapixel front camera for video calls and Selfies.

On the back of the handset there will be a triple camera setup which will include one 16 megapixel camera, one 8 megapixel camera and one 2 megapixel camera.

Source GSM Arena

