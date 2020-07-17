Antec Phantom Gaming Edition Striker open frame PC chassis unveiled

The Striker Phantom Gaming Edition is constructed using 4mm tempered glass panels, aluminum and steel and its design offers a completely open-air frame. The PC case measures 420 x 230 x 410 mm and supports ITX motherboards.

Striker is designed for custom water-cooling enthusiasts, offering a unique irregular form and innovative structure, Striker is the first open case featuring a front-placed VGA design, ITX form factor and bold styling says Antec. Located on the right side, the front access includes a Type-C 3.1, 2x USB 3.0 ports, HD Audio and power button.

“The open frame provides great thermal performance and gives enthusiasts a good challenge. Users can install up to 2x 120 mm fans and 1x 240 mm radiator at the side and rear for extreme cooling, with open space to build the ideal water-cooling system. The chassis accommodates a GPU of up to 330 mm, a power supply with maximum length of 160 mm and offers 45 mm space for cable management. A PCI-E riser cable is already part of this awesome package. Thanks to the 90 degrees motherboard rotation, users will find plenty of space to hide the cables in the bottom of the chassis.”

Source : Antec

