Thermaltake View 51 TG ARGB Mid-Tower and AH T600 open frame full tower PC cases

Thermaltake has created new enthusiast and gaming rig open frame full tower PC cases in the form of the Thermaltake View 51 TG ARGB Mid-Tower and AH T600. “View 51 and AH T600 reflect the determination from Thermaltake to create a broader range of enthusiastic gaming cases which are based on gamers, modders and enthusiasts’ demands. “

Thermaltake AH T600

Thermaltake TT Premium proudly presents their first-ever military-inspired Full-Tower open frame chassis, AH T600, which comes in both black and white versions. AH T600 is forged with a sturdy, air-force style architecture, wrapped with the three tempered glasses panels at the front and top of the chassis along with solid steel side vents for extra air ventilation. Front panel I/O ports are located on the top-front panel with a futuristically designed power button, followed by the hollowed-out honeycomb grills.

Thermaltake View 51

View 51 that tailor-made for advance water cooling and features two 200 mm ARGB PWM fan at the front of the case and one 120 mm ARGB fan at the rear as a standard option. The case is wrapped in three sheets of 4 mm tempered glass panels for a transparent view into the front, side and top. Combined with support for quad 360 mm radiators at the top, front, side and bottom of the case, the smoked tempered glass and RGB fans contrast perfectly against the View 51’s DUAL-CHAMBER design available in either black or white.

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by Thermaltake, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source: Thermaltake

