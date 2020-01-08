OnePlus Concept One phone shown off on video

The new OnePlus Concept One phone is being shown off at this years CES, the phone comes with cameras on the back which are hidden when not in use.

The video below gives us a look at how the cameras work, they sort of dissapear under the casing when not in use.

This is not a phone that is going to be released, instead it is being used to showcase this new technology that could be used in future OnePlus devices.

It certainly looks very interesting from the video and we are looking forward to seeing this used in future devices.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee

