OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition lands in India

The OnePlus Watch launched back in May, a number of versions of the device were announced including a limited model, the OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition.

The OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition has now launched in India and the smartwatch will retail for ₹19,999 which is about $268 at the current exchange rate.

As a reminder the OnePlus Watch Cobalt model comes with a body that is made from a cobalt alloy and it also comes with sapphire glass on the display. This is designed to be tougher and withstand more knocks and bumps than standard glass.

The device comes with a 1.39 inch AMOLED display that has a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels and itr comes with a 402 mAh battery and a range of sensors for health and fitness tracking.

These include a SpO2 sensor to measure blood oxygen levels and also heart rate monitor, stress monitors and a wide range of fitness features including 110 fitness modes.

This new device is going to be made available in India for ₹19,999, this is around ₹5,000 more than the standard version of the OnePlus Watch. Sales of this new smartwatch will start on the 16th of July 2021.

Source Android Central

