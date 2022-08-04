OnePlus unveils OxygenOS 13

As well to the new OnePlus 10T smartphone, OnePlus also revealed their new mobile OS, OxygenOS 13 and this will bring a wide range of new features to their smartphones.

The video below gives us an idea about the design and some of the features in the next major release of the OnePlus mobile OS.

OxygenOS 13 delivers OnePlus’ signature fast and smooth software experience with a stellar Aquamorphic design and enhanced safety, while improving some of the features our Community has grown to like. The latest version of OxygenOS brings an upgraded experience across the board – including improved customization, gaming, and connectivity.

OxygenOS 13 will launch first on the OnePlus 10 Pro, followed by the OnePlus 10T later this year. Other OnePlus devices that will receive OxygenOS 13 include the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus 10R, OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Nord 2T, OnePlus Nord CE, OnePlus Nord CE 2, and the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite.

You can find out more details about the new OxygenOS 13 over at the OnePlus website at the link below. As yet we do not have details on an excat launch date for the software, as soon as we get some more informatio we will let you know.

Source OnePlus

