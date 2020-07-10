OnePlus Nord specifications leaked

It looks like the specifications for the new OnePlus Nord smartphone have been leaked, the specifications were posted on Twitter by Evan Blass.

The handset will come with a 6.44 inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and it will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile processor and a choice of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Nord will come with dual front cameras, this will include a 32 megapixel main camera and an 8 megapixel secondary camera.

On the rear of the OnePlus Nord there will be a 48 megapixel main mainer, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 5 megapixel depth sensor and a 2 megapixel macro camera. The device will also feature NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, WiFi and a 4115 mAh battery with fast charging.

Source Evan Blass, GSM Arena

