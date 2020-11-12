OnePlus Nord smartphones will only get one Android update

OnePlus recently launched two new OnePlus Nord smartphones, the Nord N100 and the Nord N10 5G.

Both devices come with Android 10 and it looks like they will only get one major Android update, so Android 11, this was recently confirmed by OnePlus.

The Nord N10 5G and N100 will receive one major Android update and a total of two years of security updates. The plan for these two devices aligns with industry standards for smartphones in more affordable price ranges. As always, we will continue listening to feedback from our users and looking for ways to improve the software experience for all OnePlus devices.

So it looks like these devices will only be upgraded to Android 11 which is not ideal, they will get two years of security updates.

Source Android Central

