OnePlus Nord N100 lands in the UK November 16th

OnePlus has started to take pre-orders on the OnePlus Nord N100 handset in the UK and the device will go on sale in the Uk from the 16th of November.

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G will be available to pre-order in the UK from the 14th of November and it will go on sale on the 27th of November.

The OnePlus Nord N100 will be available to pre-order from tomorrow in the UK for £1789 from a range of retailers including Amazon and John Lewis.

The OnePlus Nord 10 5G will be available to pre-order in the UK for £329 and this will start on the 14th of November

Source Android Police, GSM Arena

