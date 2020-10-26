OnePlus Nord N10 5G and N100 smartphones unveiled

OnePlus has added two new smartphone it its OnePlus Nord range, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and N100 handsets.
The OnePlus Nord N10 5G comes with a 6.49 inch display with a FHD+ resolution, the handset is powered bu a Snapdragon 690 mobile processor and it comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The device also comes with a microSD card slot which can take up to a 512GB card, plus it features a 4300 mAh battery and 64 megapixel main camera, it also comes with an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 5 megapixel depth and 2 megapixel macro camera. The handset features a 16 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies and video chat.
The OnePlus Nord N100 comes with a 6.52 inch display with a HD+ resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels and it is powered by a Snapdragon 460 processor.
It also comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and it features a microSD card slot for extra storage.
The handset has a 5000 mAh battery and it comes with an 8 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies and video calls. On the rear of the device there is a 13 megapixel main camera, plus a 2 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera.
These two new OnePlus smartphones are launching in Europe and you can find out more details about the handsets at the link below.