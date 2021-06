OnePlus Nord CE smartphone gets official

We have been hearing rumors about the new OnePlus Nord CE smartphone for a while, the handset is now official and it will cost £299 in the UK.

The new OnePlus Nord CE comes with a 6.43 inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G mobile processor rand it also comes with three RAM options, 6GB, 8GB and 12GB.

For storage there are a choice of 128GB and 256GB and it features a 4500 mAh battery and Warp Charge 30T Plus fast charging.

On the back of the handset there is a triple camera setup with one 64 megapixel camera, one 8 megapixel and one 2 megapixel camera. On the front of the device there is a 16 megapixel camera for Selfies.

Pricing for the handset starts at £299 for the 8GB/128GB model, the 12GB of RAM and 256GB model will retail for £369. The 6GB RAM version which is mentioned on the OnePlus site is not listed for sale as yet.

Source OnePlus

