OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets unboxed (Video)

Earlier today we heard about the new OnePlus Nord CE 2 smartphone and now we get to have a look at the device and some of its features.

The video below from Tech Spurt gives us a good look at the new OnePlus Nord CE 2 smartphone, we get to have a look at its design and more.

As we can see from the video the handset has decent specifications for its reasonable price, it will cost just £299 in the UK.

The handset comes with a Dimensity 900 mobile processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and a microSD card slot for extra storage. The device also features a 6.42 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The new Nord CE 2 Android smartphone features a range of cameras including a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front of the handset, there is a 16-megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls.

The device comes with Android 11 and OygenOS 11.3 and it features a 4500 mAh battery that has 65W charging. Pre-orders for the new OnePlus Nord 2 CE will start on the 3rd of March and the handset will go on sale in the UK from the 10th of March.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt

