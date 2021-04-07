OnePlus 9 Pro gets put back together

When a new smartphone is released we usually see a teardown video of the handset, this one is a little different as the process is done in reverse and the device is put back together.

OnePlus decided to send JerryRigEverything all the parts for the OnePlus 9 Pro so that the handset could be out together on video.

It is interesting to see this process in reverse and have a look at how all the components are put together to make this new smartphone.

The OnePlus 9 Pro comes with a 6.7 inch AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels and it features a Snapdragon 888 processor and 8GB or 12GB of RAM. There is also a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The handset feature a 16 megapixel Selfie camera and four rear cameras, these include a 48 megapixel main camera, 50 megapixel ultrawide camera, 8 megapixel telephoto camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera, plus a 4500 mAh battery and fast charging.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything

