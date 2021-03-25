OnePlus 9 Pro gets durability tested (Video)

The new OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro smartphones launched this week, we have already seen a video of the handsets and now we have another one.

The video below from JerryRigEverything is a durability test for the OnePlus 9 Pro and we getn to see the device put through a range of tests.

This includes a scratch test for the display, a burn test for the display and also a bend test for the handsets, lets find out how it does.

As we can see from the video the handsets display received scratches at levels 6 and 7, this is in line with the majority of the handsets available today.

The device also did OK in the burn test with no permanent damage and it also managed to pass the bend test, so overall the device ended up passing the durability test.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything

