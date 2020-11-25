OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition gets unboxed (Video)

OnePlus is launching a new smartphone in China, the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition and now we get to have a look at the device.

The video below from Unbox Therapy gives us a look at the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition and some of its features.

The handset comes with a 6.55 inch display with a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

The device comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and it features a 4500 mAh battery and a range of cameras.

On the front of the handset there is a 16 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back of the device there is a 48 megapixel main camera, a 16 megapixels, 5 megapixel and a 2 megapixel camera. The handset is only available in China.

Source & Image Credit: Unbox Therapy

