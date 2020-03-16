OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro get OxygenOS Open Beta 10

OnePlus has announced that it has launched OxygenOS Open Beta 10 for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro smartphones.

You can see what is included below in the new OxygenOS Open Beta 10 for the OnePlus 7 smartphones.

Changelog

System Optimized RAM management Improved content now live on settings page Enhanced single and double tap performance of Ambient display and lock screen Updated Android Security patch to 2020.02

Phone Enhanced the contact details screen

Gallery Fixed the audio and video issues with preloading videos



Please keep in mind that this is beta software. These builds are sometimes not as stable as our official OTAs generally are. By installing this update, you accept the potential risks. For those who were on previous versions for OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, we appreciate your active feedback and for reaching out to us. With your help, we have been able to better optimize and improve several key areas.

You can find out more information about the new OxygenOS Open Beta 10 for the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro smartphones at the link below.

Source OnePlus

