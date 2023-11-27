OnePlus 12 design revealed ahead of launch

Preliminary information suggests that the OnePlus 12 smartphone will feature a suite of advanced specifications. The device is expected to boast a 6.82-inch LTPO OLED display with a resolution of 3,168 x 1440 pixels.

Under the hood, the OnePlus 12 is anticipated to be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile processor. It is also projected to offer a variety of RAM and storage configurations, with possibilities extending up to 16GB of RAM and a maximum of 1TB of storage. However, the precise configurations remain undisclosed.

In terms of photography capabilities, the new OnePlus flagship is slated to include a sophisticated array of cameras. This setup is rumored to comprise a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera. Additionally, the front of the device is expected to feature a 32-megapixel camera, designed to enhance selfie quality and video call clarity.

We will have m ore information on the new OnePlus 12 smartphone when the handset is made official at the press event on the 4th of December, we are looking forward to finding out the full specifications,