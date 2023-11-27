OnePlus 12 design revealed ahead of launch

The new OnePlus 12 smartphone will launch in China next month and the handset is going to launch globally in January, OnePlus is holding a press event for the handset on the 4th of December.
Now we have what appear to be some official press photos of the new OnePlus 12 ahead of its official launch next month, the photos reveal some more details about the design of the handset.
Source Weibo, Sparrow News, GSM Arena
