Geeky Gadgets

The Latest Technology News



OnePlus 12 design revealed ahead of launch

By

OnePlus 12

The new OnePlus 12 smartphone will launch in China next month and the handset is going to launch globally in January, OnePlus is holding a press event for the handset on the 4th of December.

Now we have what appear to be some official press photos of the new OnePlus 12 ahead of its official launch next month, the photos reveal some more details about the design of the handset.

OnePlus 12

Preliminary information suggests that the OnePlus 12 smartphone will feature a suite of advanced specifications. The device is expected to boast a 6.82-inch LTPO OLED display with a resolution of 3,168 x 1440 pixels.

Under the hood, the OnePlus 12 is anticipated to be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile processor. It is also projected to offer a variety of RAM and storage configurations, with possibilities extending up to 16GB of RAM and a maximum of 1TB of storage. However, the precise configurations remain undisclosed.

OnePlus 12

In terms of photography capabilities, the new OnePlus flagship is slated to include a sophisticated array of cameras. This setup is rumored to comprise a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera. Additionally, the front of the device is expected to feature a 32-megapixel camera, designed to enhance selfie quality and video call clarity.

We will have m ore information on the new OnePlus 12 smartphone when the handset is made official at the press event on the 4th of December, we are looking forward to finding out the full specifications,

Source Weibo, Sparrow News, GSM Arena

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News, Top News



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.
Geeky Gadgets