One-off Aston Martin Victor is a beauty

Buyers have to be very wealthy to afford limited production supercars, but to commission a completely custom vehicle takes a new level of wealth. A lucky and very wealthy buyer commissioned Aston Martin’s Q division to build a completely custom supercar called the Victor, and it looks fantastic.

The Victor is based on a One-77 and is the biggest project that the Q division has ever taken on. The car features a new carbon fiber body and weighs less than the original One-77. It features a 7.3-liter V12 engine with output increased to 836 horsepower and 606 pounds-feet of torque.

The vehicle is fitted with a six-speed manual transmission. The interior is covered in lots of carbon fiber and dark green leather to match the incredibly attractive exterior. The suspension comes from the Vulcan with six different settings depending on the driving situation. Best of all, this car is street legal. Aston has given no pricing figures, and the buyer is a mystery.

