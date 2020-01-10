OmniFob smart remote for applications and devices

Keyport Team has created a handy shortcut remote for both applications and devices that allows you to combine remote controls as well as open a wide variety of different devices from one single device you can carry on your keychain. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the OmniFob which is available via Indiegogo at a 23% discount off the recommended retail price.

“OmniFob is a finger-sized shortcut remote for your smart apps and devices (home, auto, & personal security) in addition to a built-in Bluetooth LE locator, mini-flashlight, & remote camera trigger. It’s like having multiple smart buttons, apps, & fobs in one remote that can either supercharge your keychain or replace your keys and cumbersome vehicle fobs altogether.”

The OmniFob smart remote allows you to easily :

– consolidates auto remotes, garage door openers, fobs, and smart app functions

– less screen time – leave your smart phone in your pocket to activate smart devices

– one-handed access

“Open your garage, unlock your door, turn on your lights, start your car, find your phone, and much more… all in one finger-sized device OmniFob comes with Keyport’s awarding winning Anywhere Pocket Clip and attaches to any keychain. It is also compatible with both the Keyport Slide and the Keyport Pivot giving you all-in-one access in a fully customizable device combining smart & physical EDC items into the ultimate life remote.”

