Ollie all-in-one USB to isolated converter now available for $56

If you have been patiently waiting for Ali Slim to make the new Ollie isolated, multifunction interface module and USB to isolated UART, CAN, RS485, RS232 to launch. You will be pleased to know that it is now available from the Crowd Supply website priced at just $56 with shipping expected to take place sometime around April 2021. Free shipping is included throughout the United States and worldwide shipping is available.

Ollie is a versatile device that combines the companies most commonly used interface modules into one safe, reliable, compact, and affordable package.

“Need quick access to safe power? Ollie’s isolated power output requires you to set a voltage level before plugging in the host USB, which prevents accidental changes in voltage. All interfaces are ESD protected.”

Ollie features and specifications:

Isolated UART: Two isolated UART ports Data Rate up to 12 Mbps 1.8V/3V3/5V voltage levels (set by slide switch). ESD protection

Isolated CAN: Based on CANable/CANtact open hardware By default flashed with * dual firmware CANtact and Candlelight *, firmware is set by the Dip Switch Termination Resistor switch ESD protection

Isolated Power Supply: 1V8/3V3/5V output voltage(set by slide switch). Output voltage can set only before USB is plugged in, to prevent accidental level change (hackable in firmware) Current-limited with auto-restart (~100mV drop at max current) 5V @ 200mA 3V3 @ 300mA 1V8 @ 300mA Reverse voltage protection up to 10V Reverse current protection Reverse polarity protection

Isolated downstream USB: USB Type-A connector Supports 1.5 Mbps (low speed) or 12 Mbps (full speed) USB devices Current limited with auto-restart Reverse current protection ESD protection

Isolated RS485: Bias and Termination resistors switches Error-free transmission up to 500 kbps ESD protection

Isolated RS232: Typical data rate of 235 kbps. ESD protection

Included: CAN/RS232/RS485 DB9 pluggable connector

Source : Crowd Supply

