Wacom Movink OLED Pen Display for Creative Professionals

The integration of OLED technology in creative tools is transforming the digital art landscape, empowering professionals with unprecedented color accuracy, contrast, and responsiveness. Leading this transformation is the Wacom Movink, a innovative pen display featuring a 13.3″ full HD OLED panel. This innovative device not only delivers deeper blacks and more vibrant colors but also seamlessly incorporates Wacom’s advanced pen technology, establishing itself as an indispensable tool for artists and designers seeking precision and versatility in their creative workflow.

Key Takeaways : Display: 13.3″ Full HD OLED by Samsung

Color Coverage: 100% DCI-P3, 95% Adobe RGB

Contrast Ratio: 100,000:1

Pen: Wacom Pro Pen 3 with enhanced sensitivity and tilt detection

Weight: 420g

Thickness: 4mm

Build: Corning Gorilla Glass, magnesium alloy body

Compatibility: Windows, macOS, ChromeOS, Android

Connectivity: USB-C with power delivery support

Price: $749.90 USD

Wacom Movink OLED Pen Display

OLED displays offer several advantages over traditional LCD screens, including true blacks, wider viewing angles, and faster response times. These characteristics are particularly beneficial for creative professionals who require accurate color representation and minimal latency when working on intricate digital art or design projects. The Wacom Movink harnesses the power of OLED technology, providing users with a color coverage of 100% DCI-P3 and 95% Adobe RGB, ensuring that every hue and shade is faithfully reproduced. Moreover, the display’s exceptional contrast ratio of 100,000:1 allows for greater depth and detail in both light and dark areas of an image, allowing artists to create more striking and realistic visuals.

Designed with the needs of mobile creatives in mind, the Wacom Movink offers a perfect balance between portability and performance. Weighing a mere 420g and measuring just 4mm at its thinnest point, this device is significantly lighter and more compact than many of its competitors. Despite its slim profile, the Movink boasts a robust construction, featuring Corning Gorilla Glass for screen protection and a durable magnesium alloy body. This combination of lightweight materials and sturdy build quality makes the Movink an ideal companion for professionals who require a reliable tool across various work settings, from studio spaces to client meetings and on-the-go creative sessions.

The Movink’s compatibility with Windows, macOS, ChromeOS, and Android further enhances its versatility, allowing users to seamlessly integrate the device into their existing workflows. The inclusion of a USB-C port with power delivery support streamlines connectivity, allowing users to charge the device and transfer data using a single cable. This convenience is especially valuable for professionals who frequently travel or work in different locations, as it minimizes the need for multiple adapters and cables.

Enhanced Creative Experience with Wacom Pro Pen 3

Central to the Wacom Movink’s exceptional performance is the Wacom Pro Pen 3, a state-of-the-art stylus that improves the pen-on-screen experience. This advanced pen features enhanced sensitivity and tilt detection, empowering artists and designers to express their creativity with unparalleled precision and control. The Pro Pen 3’s improved pressure sensitivity allows for more nuanced line weights and brush strokes, while the tilt recognition enables users to create natural-looking shading and calligraphic effects by simply altering the angle of the pen.

The synergy between the Wacom Pro Pen 3 and the Movink’s OLED display is truly remarkable. The display’s fast response time and high pen detection height work in tandem with the pen’s advanced features, resulting in a smooth, precise, and intuitive drawing experience that closely mimics the feel of traditional pen and paper. This level of responsiveness is crucial for professionals who rely on accurate and immediate visual feedback while working on complex digital art or design projects. By minimizing parallax and latency, the Wacom Movink allows users to focus on their creative process without the distractions of technical limitations.

Pricing and Availability

With a competitive price point of $749.90 USD, the Wacom Movink 13 represents an accessible solution for professional artists, designers, and students alike. The device is now available for purchase through the Wacom eStore and select authorized resellers, catering to both individual customers and enterprise or education institutions. To further enhance the user experience, Wacom offers a range of optional accessories, such as the Wacom Foldable Stand for improved ergonomics and the Wacom Movink Tablet Sleeve for added protection during transport.

Unboxing and Setup on Mac

As digital art and design continue to evolve, the Wacom Movink stands at the forefront of this transformation, providing creative professionals with a powerful and intuitive tool that harnesses the benefits of OLED technology. By combining exceptional color accuracy, high contrast, and responsive pen input, the Movink empowers artists and designers to push the boundaries of their creativity and produce stunning visual content across a wide range of industries and applications.

For those seeking to further explore the potential of digital art tools, delving into topics such as advanced digital painting techniques, the significance of color accuracy in design workflows, and in-depth comparisons between various digital art devices can provide valuable insights. These areas of study can help creative professionals better understand how innovative technologies like the Wacom Movink can be leveraged to enhance their artistic expression, streamline their workflows, and ultimately, redefine the landscape of digital art in an increasingly connected and technology-driven world.



