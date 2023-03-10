BenQ EX480UZ 48″ OLED gaming monitor £1,600

If you are in the market for a new gaming monitor you might be interested to know that BenQ has introduced its very first 48 inch OLED gaming monitor in the form of the EX480UZ announcing its availability to purchase worldwide with a recommended retail price somewhere around £1,600.

BenQ EX480UZ is the first model in the MOBIUZ range to adopt the newly-optimized HDRi modes for enhanced vibrant colors, without sacrificing bright and dark details with BenQ’s exclusive Light Tuner technology. “Color Vibrance is also now available to be adjusted in both Game and Cinema HDRi modes for added flexibility. This enhanced visual performance combined with treVolo audio provides users with the best gaming experience” says BenQ.

Other features of the 48″ OLED gaming monitor include a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels as well as an aspect ratio of 16:9 OLED refresh rate of 120Hz as well as support for HDRi and true sound audio by treVolo deliver immersion and response of just 0.1ms and support for AMD FreeSync Premium.

OLED gaming monitor

“MOBIUZ EX480UZ comes with OLED display, 98% DCI-P3, and HDRi that optimize color performance and detail contrast with ultra black. The image clarity adds intensity so games look their best and you see every strategic detail. The monitor’s bezel-less design opens screen space and eliminates distracting edges that can take your eye off the action.”

“The 0.1ms and 120Hz refresh rate combined with BenQ’s proprietary gaming features and shortcuts to settings keep you concentrated in games. Industry-leading built-in speakers offer immersive audiovisual gaming enjoyment without the clutter of external speakers. You choose the preset sound mode that matches your intensity level. Plus, HDMI, DP, and USB-C ports allow you to switch between inputs without repetitive plug in and out. “

Source : BenQ





