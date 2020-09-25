OhShape VR rhythm game launches on PlayStation VR

After launching on PC headsets with support for Oculus Quest, the rhythmic game OhShape has this week launched on the PlayStation VR platform. Rather than using hands or virtual weapons within OhShape and as the name suggests you use your body to find positioning to match shapes cut out of rapidly approaching blocks. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about OhShape.

“It’s a smart, straight, no-nonsense rhythm game with an energetic core mechanic and plenty of options to tailor the experience to your liking. There’s a few presentation hiccups and the initial track list could be more inspiring, but these are minor and very fixable issues. If you’re growing tired of slashing or shooting beats in VR, then you should definitely try throwing some shapes here instead.”

“OhShape is a rhythm VR game where players have to move their full body to go through, punch or dodge walls following the beat of the music. It’s an immersive game for all type of players inspired by the Japanese TV show Hole in the Wall.”

Source : PSVR : Steam

