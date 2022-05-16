Ohm’s Quest escape room console with new scenarios added monthly

If you enjoy solving puzzles or escape rooms you may be interested in a new escape room console named the Ohm’s Quest. Taking the form of a cube it is creators release new scenarios every month for you to solve and the console can be played multiple times with randomized solutions for every play through. Launched via Kickstarter the campaign has already raised over $130,000 thanks to over 600 backers with still 24 days remaining.

“Come in & tune in – You are about to embark on an adventure through time! Welcome to the world of Ohm’s Quest – an interactive gaming console that combines sensory and audio elements for a brand-new, fully immersive story experience. There’s no setup and no rulebook to memorize; just turn on the Time Radios and select a scenario to get started. Escape Rooms are great – the thrill, the mystery, the anticipation. They are also a one-time, time-limited experience often leaving you wanting more. Their book/ card/ board game equivalents are great too, BUT you cannot replay them.”

Escape room console

If the Ohm’s Quest crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2023. To learn more about the Ohm’s Quest escape room console project checkout the promotional video below. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $216 or £160 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Ohm’s Quest addresses all of those issues taking you onto a new adventure every month – or however often you want it, really. Let’s take a look at what makes us a world’s first experience: Ohm’s Quest comes with 3 pre-loaded stories x 3 chapters per story giving you a total of 540 min of gameplay. That’s nearly 10 Escape Room visits costing you $400 USD less than what you’d pay for it! And if we reach our stretch goals, even more chapters will be added to each story!”

“But wait, there’s more! With an adjustable difficulty level and randomized solutions for each play-through, you can replay the stories time & time again. Can you beat your best solve time? Recharge the console with new adventures! Our range of physical and digital add-ons (available as a part of this campaign) will let you extend and modify your game plays – with universal design elements featuring a display screen, buttons, dials, joystick, RFID reader & cable slots, we’ll be able to release a multitude of stories for the same console!”

