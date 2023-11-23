Official Raspberry Pi MagPi magazine issue 136 now available



The Official Raspberry Pi MagPi Magazine just dropped its 136th issue, and it’s packed with goodies that’ll make your tech-loving heart skip a beat. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or just getting started, this edition has something for everyone.

Let’s talk about the buyer’s guide first. It’s like a treasure map for Raspberry Pi enthusiasts. You’ll find all sorts of cool stuff, from sturdy and stylish cases to kits that’ll get you started on robotics, circuits, and even 3D printing. It’s the perfect place to start if you’re looking to give your Raspberry Pi projects a serious upgrade or just want to tinker with something new.

Now, onto something that might be heating up your Raspberry Pi projects—literally. The latest Raspberry Pi 5 is a beast, but with great power comes great… heat. Don’t sweat it, though. Issue 136 has got your back with some top-notch advice on thermal control. You’ll learn about the best cooling solutions out there and how to keep your Pi chill, so it can keep performing at its best.

Raspberry Pi MagPi magazine December 2023

For the speed demons out there, overclocking is like a secret sauce for boosting your Raspberry Pi’s performance. The magazine walks you through how to crank up the CPU and GPU speeds safely. It’s like giving your Pi a shot of espresso, but you’ve got to do it right, or you might end up with a fried Pi instead of a fast one. So, follow those step-by-step instructions carefully, and you’ll be on your way to a snappier system.

Gaming on a Raspberry Pi? You bet! Cloud gaming is all the rage, and your Raspberry Pi 5 is ready to join the party. Imagine playing the latest games without shelling out big bucks for a fancy console. Issue 136 will show you how to set up your Pi for cloud streaming, so you can game on without the need for high-end hardware at home. It’s a game-changer for sure.

But wait, there’s more! Ever thought about giving an old radio a new lease on life? The magazine features a super cool upcycling project that turns a vintage radio into a world-tuning wonder. It’s a mix of old-school charm and new tech, streaming global radio stations and showing off a world map on a nifty integrated screen. It’s projects like these that show off the Raspberry Pi’s magic—blending the past with the present in the coolest ways.

So, there you have it. The Official Raspberry Pi MagPi Magazine Issue 136 is like a Swiss Army knife for Pi enthusiasts. It’s got a rich buyer’s guide, tips on keeping your Pi cool, overclocking hacks, cloud gaming know-how, and creative upcycling projects. It’s a one-stop-shop for learning, inspiration, and a whole lot of fun. Whether you’re a Raspberry Pi veteran or just starting out, you’re sure to find something in these pages that’ll spark your imagination and get those creative juices flowing. Happy tinkering!



