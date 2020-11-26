Official Raspberry Pi magazine MagPi issue 100 out now

The 100th issue of the excellent official Raspberry Pi magazine MagPi is now available to download and purchase both as a physical magazine and electronic publication. This months issue includes a huge competition offering 61 “amazing prizes up for grabs” check out the full list of prizes below.
“The MagPi magazine is 100 issues young. Come with us and celebrate with this special edition of The MagPi magazine. Inside you’ll discover a 20-page feature celebrating 100 moments from Raspberry Pi … To celebrate our 100th issue, we have a very special competition. This month, we have 61 prizes up for grabs for 61 readers. Each winner will receive one prize at random from the list below.”
Raspberry Pi magazine MagPi issue 100 prize pool:
1x pi-top [4] DIY Edition and Foundation Kit
2x RockyBorg robot kits from PiBorg
3x MeArm robot arm kits
5x NESPi 4 cases from The Pi Hut
5x Jam HATs from The Pi Hut
5x DAC2Pros from HiFiBerry
10x Argon One cases
10x RFID HATs from SB Components
10x SmartiPi Touch 2 cases
10x GrowPi HATs from Pimoroni
