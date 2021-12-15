A few months ago Sony shutdown production of third-party PlayStation 5 console covers with the threat of legal action if the concern companies didn’t cease producing PS5 covers. Now Sony has unveiled their very own official PlayStation 5 covers which will be available next month. The new colors will be launching globally in January 2022 and will be available in Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple. Sony has also introduced new colors for their DualSense wireless controller allowing you to match your controller and console.

Official PlayStation 5 console covers

“These new console covers are beautiful and easy to use — simply remove your original white PS5 console covers and click your new ones into place. The PS5 console covers will be available for both the PS5 with the Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive and the PS5 Digital Edition and are sold separately from the PS5 console and DualSense controller.”

“The Midnight Black and Cosmic Red PS5 console covers will become available starting in January 2022 at participating retailers in the following locations: USA, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Korea, and the Philippines. The Nova Pink, Galactic Purple, and Starlight Blue PS5 console covers will also launch in these locations during the first half of 2022. We plan to launch the PS5 console covers in additional territories during the year, and we’ll announce those details as they become available. “

Source : Sony

