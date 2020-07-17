Upgraded ODROID-N2+ mini PC arrives July 21st



The engineers at Hardkernel have unveiled a new upgrade to the previously launched popular ODROID-N2 single board computer. Sporting similar specifications to the original and for exactly the same price you can now purchase the ODROID-N2+ mini PC featuring a 2.2 GHz CPU and a 22% performance increase.

The ODROID-N2+ is available with either 2 GB of RAM for $63 or 4 GB of RAM for $75 and will be available in a few days time from July 21st 2020 onwards.

Specifications of the ODROID-N2+ mini PC :

Processor : Amlogic S922X

4 x ARM Cortex-A73 cores @ 2.2 GHz (or 2.4 GHz)

2 x ARM Cortex-A53 cores @ 2 ghZ

Mali-G52 GPU

RAM : DDR4 1320 MHz

Storage : eMMC module socket & microSD card slot

Ports : 4 x USB 3.0, 1 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x AV out (composite video), 1 x Gigabit Ethernet, 1 x micro USB 2.0 OTG

IR receiver

40-pin GPIO connector

UART

SPI Boot Select Switch

SPI Flash 8MiB

2-pin active cooling fan connector

RTC backup battery holder

DC power jack

Source : Liliputing : Hardkernel

