Oddworld Soulstorm launches on PlayStation April 6th 2021



Lorne Lanning Co-founder and Creative Director, Oddworld Inhabitants has taken to the official PlayStation blog to reveal more details about the launch of the new and highly anticipated Oddworld Soulstorm game on the PlayStation platform. Oddworld Soulstorm was featured in the recent PlayStation State of Play which has returned providing a glimpse at all the new titles and updates coming to the PlayStation platform.

In Oddworld: Soulstorm, you reprise the role of Abe the Mudokon, accidental hero turned leader of a growing revolution. Check out the trailer below to lea to learn morern more and see what was unveiled during the PlayStation State of Play featurette. Soulstorm is the second game in quintology, during which you will explore “massive cinematic scale and weird and wonderful 2.9D environments filled with breathtaking visuals”.

“We first met Abe in the first game of the quintology, Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty. Abe is a floor-waxer at Mullock the Glukkon’s RuptureFarms meat packing plant. He accidentally learns about Molluck’s plan to turn Mudokons into tasty treats. He wants to save himself, but he’s compelled him to try to save everyone. His selfless act is the spark that sets the revolution ablaze.

As you traverse the 2.9D environments, you will scavenge for necessary resources by pickpocketing enemies, looting lockers, and sifting through trash cans. Exchange them at vending machines to get products that you can use or even, for the first time in Oddworld history, give to your followers. This gives you more agency in how you chose to conquer the game’s many challenges.”

Source : PlayStation Blog

