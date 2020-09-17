Oculus Quest 2 standalone VR headset $299 confirms Facebook

Facebook has officially launched their new Oculus Quest 2 stand-alone virtual reality headset today, making it available to pre-order from $299. You will need a Facebook account to use the VR headset and the headset offers a 50 percent higher resolution than the previous VR set from Facebook, as well as 90Hz refresh rates.

The Quest 2 is approximately 10 percent lighter and features fast-switching LCDs offering users a resolution of 1832 x 1920 pixels and increase from the previous 1,440 by 1,600 resolution and weight. “Introducing our most advanced all-in-one VR system yet. Explore an expansive library of awe-inspiring games and immersive experiences with unparalleled freedom. There’s no end in sight to what you can play, create, and discover in Oculus Quest 2.”

– Quest 2 requires your Facebook account

– Hear in all directions with built-in speakers

– Cinematic 3D positional audio

– Cast directly to a compatible TV or in the Oculus mobile app.

– Play the best of both worlds with Oculus Link, a high-speed, fibre-optic cable that connects your compatible gaming PC to the all-in-one Oculus Quest headset.

Source : Facebook

