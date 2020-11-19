O2 Black Friday smartphone deals unveiled

O2 has announced a range of Black Friday deals on smartphones and this includes the latest handsets from Apple and Samsung.

The mobile carrier is offering savings of up to £400 on Apple’s and Samsung devices, you can see details on some of the deals below.

Building on the success of its original Black Friday deals which went live earlier this month, customers can now enjoy a whole host of brand new offers across handsets, sim only, tablets and smartwatches, with savings of over £400 on devices from Apple and Samsung. Throughout the Black Friday period, customers will also be eligible for a variety of O2 exclusives including six months of Deliveroo Plus and up to 12 months of Disney+ for new and upgrading customers. Existing O2 customers can add Disney+ to their plan for £5.99 a month and receive £2 off their monthly airtime bill.

To empower new and existing customers to make purchasing decisions that benefit the environment, O2 has a range of exclusive Black Friday offers on its ‘Like New’ handsets, including savings of up to £144 on the refurbished Samsung Galaxy S9.

You can find out more information about the O2 Black Friday deals over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source O2

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals