O2 announces early Black Friday deals on smartphones and more

UK mobile carrier O2 has announced a range of early Black Friday deals on smartphones, tablets, smart watches and more.

The company is offering a range of deals on the iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and S20 Ultra, plus the iPhone SE, the Apple Watch Series 6 and more.

Alongside incredible savings of up to £400 on some of the most popular flagship devices from the likes of Apple and Samsung, O2 is also offering its best ever Black Friday sim only, tablet and smartwatch offers, including a 150GB SIM for just £20 a month*, a saving of £60 across the year. Throughout the Black Friday period, customers will also be eligible for a variety of O2 exclusives including up to 12 months of Disney+ for new and upgrading customers. Existing O2 customers can add Disney+ to their plan for £5.99 a month and receive £2 off their monthly airtime bill.

“At O2, we’re committed to providing our customers with the greatest value and our Black Friday deals this year are the best we’ve ever had,” said Nina Bibby, Chief Marketing Officer at O2. “While some of our retail stores are temporarily closed, we have everything you need at O2 online, whether you’re wanting to treat yourself to an upgrade or making a start on your Christmas shopping a bit earlier this year.”

You can find out more details about these early Black Friday Deals from O2 over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source O2

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals