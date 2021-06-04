NZXT N7 Z590 Intel-based ATX motherboard $280



Computer hardware manufacturer NZXT has released a new Intel-based ATX motherboard this week after previously unveiling it during January 2021. The NZXT N7 Z590 is now available to purchase priced at $280 and features wireless connectivity as well as unique CAM features and is available in either white or black finishes together with four channel RGB lighting. Supporting Intel Socket LGA1200 for 10th and 11th generation processors, the motherboard includes support for Turbo Boost Max 3.0 Technology and 4 DIMM slots.

“The N7 Z590 includes Wi-Fi 6e connectivity and utilizes all PCI express lanes available from the CPU and chipset. The N7’s layout streamlines installation with an integrated rear I/O shield and optimally placed headers for easier setup. The metal cover is available in white or black for a seamless look that blends into the background of any NZXT H Series case for a clean aesthetic.”

Features and specifications of the new NZXT N7 Z590 Intel-based ATX motherboard include:

– Designed with Intel Z590 Express Chipset

– Compatible with Intel 11th Generation Core i9, Core i7, Core i5, and Core i3 processors

– 12+2 DrMOS Power Phase Design

– Intel Wi-Fi 6E wireless connectivity and Bluetooth V5.1

– Two M.2 connectors for storage devices

– Multi-GPU support with AMD CrossFireX Technology

– Supports memory overclocking speeds of up to 4600 MHz and Intel XMP 2.0

– 8-channel high-definition audio

A more information, full specifications and purchasing options jump over to the official NZXT website by following the link below.

Source : NZXT

