NZXT N7 B550 Socket AM4 motherboard for $230

NZXT has today launched their new motherboard worldwide making it available to purchase roughly $230. The NZXT N7 B550 Socket AM4 is the first AMD motherboard in NZXT’s N7 motherboard lineup and features “optimally placed port locations”, and supports PCIe gen 4 and WiFi 6e, providing PC builders the tools they need to create a “beautifully modern build”, says NZXT.

“The N7 B550 includes key features from our RGB and Fan Controller, allowing intuitive control of four RGB lighting channels and seven fan channels through NZXT CAM. Lighting accessories from all manufacturers are supported. The metal cover is available in white or black for a seamless look that blends into the background of any NZXT H Series case for a clean aesthetic.”

Features and specifications of the new NZXT N7 B550 Socket AM4 motherboard include:

– N7 B550 Features

– Designed with AMD’s B550 Chipset

– Compatible with AMD Ryzen 5000, 4000, and 3000 series CPUs.

– PCIe 4.0 support

– 12+2 DrMOS Power Phase Design and 6 layer PCB

– Intel Wi-Fi 6E wireless connectivity and Bluetooth V5.2

– Two M.2 connectors for storage devices

– Supports memory overclocking speeds of up to 4733 MHz and XMP

– 8-channel high-definition audio

– Metal cover made to match NZXT H Series cases

Source : NZXT

