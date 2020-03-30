Memblaze unveils new PBlaze5 920 Enterprise NVMe SSDs

Memblaze Technology has introduced their new PBlaze5 920 Series enterprise-class NVMe SSD which has adopted 96-layer 3D eTLC NAND offering capacities up to 7.68 TB. The new SSD is available in 2.5-inch U.2 and HHHL add-in card form factors and the PBlaze5 920 Series consists of 4 groups of of devices : PBlaze5 D920, PBlaze5 C920, PBlaze5 D926 and PBlaze5 C926.

Features of the new PBlaze5 920 Series Enterprise NVMe SSDs :

– Quota by namespace, ensuring business I/O access priority : Due to the increasing number of multi-application deployment scenarios on a single drive, PBlaze 920 series support the brand new feature of “Quota by Namespace”, making the product one of the few enterprise-class SSDs with such performance in the industry. Quota by Namespace means to carry out quota operation to the namespaces of NVMe SSD, and select appropriate namespaces in accordance with the application priority, etc., to optimize and expand the application scenarios. By creating different namespaces on the Memblaze PBlaze 920 series and placing quota limitation on the namespaces loaded with tasks of lower priority, it can be ensured that the namespaces with high-priority tasks have access to more I/O resources.

– Firmware upgrade without reset : The upgrade of traditional firmware requires a cold restart of the server before the restart of each module of the business system, which is complicated and error-prone. Memblaze PBlaze 920 Series NVMe SSD supports firmware upgrade without reset. Even if there are I/O operations in the business system, the firmware upgrade can still be completed without stopping businesses or shutting down systems, which guarantees continuous storage system services and greatly simplifies the operation and maintenance process and reduces the IT system operation & maintenance difficulty and cost.

– Variable sector size management : The Variable Sector Size (VSS) transfers user data with metadata. Memblaze PBlaze5 920 Series supports 512, 520, 4096, 4104, and 4160 bytes Variable Sector Size, which means I/Os from service application carry 8 bytes or 64 bytes of metadata simultaneously. On the premise of ensuring high consistent performance, VSS further guarantees high data reliability requirements for storage systems and distributed file systems.

Source : TPU

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals