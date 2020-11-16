EIZO 3U VPX NVIDIA Turing based graphics card for AI projects

EIZO has introduced a new NVIDIA Turing (TU104) based graphics card in the form of the Condor GR5-RTX5000, powered by an NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000 GPU (TU104 Turing Architecture), supporting DirectX 12, OpenGL 4.5, and Vulkan 1.2. The Condor GR5-RTX5000 offers up to 9.4 TFLOPs of FP32 floating point performance, 16 GB GDDR6 memory, 48 RT raytracing Cores for real-time rendering of photorealistic objects and 384 Tensor Cores for deep learning training and AI inferencing.

“With 3072 CUDA cores for parallel processing, this GPGPU card also supports advanced shading technologies such as Mesh, Texture, and Variable Rate Shading.The Condor GR5-RTX5000 has three customizable output configurations and is offered in air-cooled or conduction-cooled variations. Like all of EIZO Rugged Solutions’ VPX cards, the Condor GR5-RTX5000 is MIL-STD-810 compliant and is designed to meet military and aerospace specifications for temperature, shock, vibration, and power.”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Selwyn L. Henriques, president and CEO of EIZO Rugged Solutions, said: “Our NVIDIA Turing TU104 based Condor GR5-RTX5000 card is one of the most powerful computing platforms in the rugged market today and delivers unparalleled performance to defense developers wanting to harness artificial intelligence in their next generation designs. “

The rugged Condor GR5-RTX5000 delivers real-time throughput for encoding applications with a dedicated H.264 and H.265 encode engine (NVENC) and a dedicated decoding core for playback (NVDEC), supporting an unrestricted number of encoding sessions with a performance throughput verified in house of 24x concurrent 1080p30 sessions at default power settings. This product meets strict data integrity requirements for mission-critical applications with uncompromised computing accuracy and reliability.

Source : EIZO :

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals