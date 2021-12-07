NVIDIA DOCA 1.2 software framework now available for BlueField DPUs

NVIDIA has today released the latest version of its DOCA 1.2 software framework for NVIDIA BlueField DPUs. Designed to enable the NVIDIA BlueField ecosystem and developer community, “DOCA is the key to unlocking the potential of the DPU by offering services to offload, accelerate, and isolate infrastructure applications services from the CPU” says NVIDIA.

The DOCA software framework has been created by NVIDIA to brings together APIs, drivers, libraries, sample code, documentation, services, and prepackaged containers to simplify and speed up application development and deployment on BlueField DPUs on every data center node. “Together, DOCA and BlueField create an isolated and secure services domain for networking, security, storage, and infrastructure management that is ideal for enabling a zero-trust strategy”.

NVIDIA DOCA 1.2 software framework

“DOCA App Shield provides host monitoring enabling cybersecurity vendors to create accelerated intrusion detection system (IDS) solutions to identify an attack on any physical or virtual machine. It can feed data about application status to security information and event management (SIEM) or extended detection and response (XDR) tools and also enhances forensic investigations. If a host is compromised, attackers normally exploit the security control mechanism breaches to move laterally across data center networks to other servers and devices. App Shield enables security teams to shield their application processes, continuously validate their integrity, and in turn detect malicious activity. “

“Precision timing is a critical capability to enable and accelerate distributed apps from edge to core. DOCA Firefly is a data center timing service that supports extremely precise time synchronization everywhere. With nanosecond-level clock synchronization, you can enable a new broad range of timing-critical and delay-sensitive applications. It enables data consistency, accurate event ordering, and causality analysis, such as ensuring the correct sequencing of stock market transactions and fair bidding during digital auctions. The hardware engines in the BlueField application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) are capable of time-stamping data packets at full wire speed with breakthrough nanosecond-level accuracy. “

Source : NVIDIA

