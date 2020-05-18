NVIDIA CloudXR 1.0 SDK for VR and AR streaming now available

NVIDIA has this week made available then you CloudXR 1.0 software development kit, specifically designed to help take streaming to the next level. Offering major advancements to streaming augmented reality, mixed reality and virtual reality content ,collectively known as XR over 5G, Wi-Fi and other high-performance networks. The SDK consists of powerful tools and APIs packaged in three core components:

– CloudXR Server Driver: Server-side binaries and libraries

– CloudXR Client App: Operating system-specific sample application

– CloudXR Client SDK: OS-specific binaries and libraries

– CloudXR fits seamlessly with NVIDIA RTX Servers to deliver the richest immersive experiences, and NVIDIA Quadro Virtual Workstation gives the flexibility to enable users to scale with demand.

“The NVIDIA CloudXR SDK is created for telecommunications platforms, enterprise data centers, consumer platforms and next-generation display devices to deliver graphics-rich XR content.From architecture to retail, NVIDIA CloudXR is bringing innovation to many industries as 5G networks roll out around the world. By streaming XR experiences from GPU-powered edge servers, companies can expand mobile access to graphics-intensive applications and content, enabling immersive, responsive XR experiences that can be enjoyed on a remote client.”

“Additionally, NVIDIA CloudXR early access partners including ZeroLight, VMware, The GRID Factory, Theia Interactive, Luxion KeyVR, ESI Group, PresenZ and PiXYZ have tested CloudXR with a suite of apps and are thrilled with the results. Their customers get access to the highest quality visuals, all from a lightweight mobile XR device.”

Source : TPU

