NVIDIA announces free introductory course on DOCA for DPUs

Following on from the announcement last month by NVIDIA of Early Access to the NVIDIA DOCA Software Framework, the company has this week announced a free introductory course on DOCA for DPUs for those interested in learning more. The NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute (DLI) is offering a free self-paced course entitled Introduction to DOCA for DPUs a 120 minute introductory course teaching you about how DOCA and DPUs enable the development of applications that accelerate data center services.

By taking the NVIDIA course you will learn about :

– Basic concepts of DOCA as a platform for accelerated data center computing on DPUs

– The DOCA framework paradigm

– BlueField DPU specifications and capabilities

– Sample DOCA applications under different configurations

– Opportunities to apply DPU accelerated computation

“Over the past decade, computing has broken out of the confines of PCs and servers into hyperscale data centers. With this paradigm shift comes Data Processing Units (DPUs), a new class of programmable processors that will join CPUs and GPUs as one of the three pillars of computing. DPUs are designed to offload all the virtual data center such as networking, security, and storage workloads from the CPU. In doing so, they meaningfully reduce overhead for the server CPU to focus on its primary application workload. We’re very encouraged by the prospect and are excited to foster this transformation of data center computing. “

“DOCA is the DPU-enablement platform of software (with libraries, drivers, runtimes, etc.) that abstracts the low-level programming requirements. It is the key to unlocking the potential of DPUs to offload, accelerate, and isolate data center workloads. With DOCA, developers can create applications that address the increasing performance, security, and reliability demands of modern data centers.”

“In this course, you will start by getting an overview of DOCA and its features that will shape how you think about the platform and its capabilities. Through live demonstrations, you will also get familiar with the BlueField DPU hardware and the many ways to interact with it in different DOCA development environments. By the end of the course, you will be exposed to numerous examples of how DPU-acceleration can be realized.”

