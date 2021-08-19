Nutshell sustainable and collapsible cooler made from coconuts

The development team at Nutshell have created a new sustainable and collapsible cooler to help keep your drinks and food cool for up to 48-hours. The collapsible design allows the cooler to be easily stored and transported when not in use and features a water repellent shell and the leakproof liner.

“Carrying your cooler shouldn’t be a workout. Use the comfortable side handles or shoulder strap to take Nutshell wherever you go. Nutshell holds enough food and drinks to keep everyone fed and refreshed. It even fits wine bottles!”

Pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $169 or £124 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Nutshell campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2022. To learn more about the Nutshell cooler project view the promotional video below.

“Nutshell is a cooler on a mission: to fit seamlessly into adventures and apartments, to replace plastic foam with natural fibers, and to connect people with the farmers and materials at the heart of their products. No garage, no problem. Nutshell packs flat to half its width so you can store it away in the closet, under the couch, or in the trunk of your car! We designed Nutshell with Box Clever, the sustainable design studio behind category-defining products like Nebia showers, Caraway cookware, and Away luggage.”

“Nutshell kept ice frozen for more than 48 hours in our tests, outperforming the Yeti Hopper Two, Coleman Excursion, Styrofoam, and several other coolers in identical conditions. There are many variables that affect ice retention including contents of the cooler, ratio of ice, original ice temperature, type of ice (crushed, block, cube), ambient temperature, exposure to direct sunlight, etc. Therefore, we can’t tell you exactly how long ice will last inside your Nutshell, but we can tell you it will last longer than it would have inside most plastic alternatives.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the cooler, jump over to the official Nutshell crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals