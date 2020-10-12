Simply NUC mini PC range expanded with AMD Ryzen systems

Simply NUC has this month introduced a new range of mini PC systems equipped with AMD Ryzen processors. Four new SKUs are being added to the Simply NUC mini PC range in the form of the ASPN50r8 and ASPN50r7 sport AMD Ryzen R7-4800U and R7-47000U processors with Radeon Vega 8 and Vega 7 graphics and the ASPN50r5 and ASPN50r3 mini PC systems have been created to provide more affordable “price points” says Simply NUC. “We are pleased to extend our AMD offering as we enter a new relationship with ASUS,” said Aaron Rowsell, Simply NUC CEO. “Our Aspen product line has a rich set of features packed into a tiny form factor that will appeal to a broad offering of home and business usages.”

“The Aspen family is feature rich, providing stunning visuals with up to [email protected] for a single monitor, or up to four displays simultaneously with [email protected] It is also suitable for flexible business scenarios, with configurable port options. Wi-Fi6 (802.11ax) networking ensures stable, high-speed data transfers, even in crowded networking environments, and dual USB-C ports support data transfer and DisplayPort functionality over a single cable. Aspen is also ready for Microsoft Cortana, with integrated dual-array front microphones for convenient voice control, and features an infrared (IR) sensor, letting users control applications via remote control.”

“Aspen’s tiny footprint, with surprisingly powerful CPU and graphics performance, make it a suitable mini PC for countless usages. In the home Aspen is optimal for home theatre and home entertainment usages for those who have joined the growing “cut the cable” trend. This mini PC family is also ideal for home or work office usages including emails, surfing, conferencing, video playback, and focused productivity. Aspen is even suited for some light embedded usages such as indoor digital signage and conference room hub, making it a great machine whether you’re at home, at work, or somewhere in between. And, as always, Simply NUC will customize your Aspen mini with specified memory, storage, and OS; and have it built and shipped within 48 hours.”

More details on the Aspen of products can be found by following the link below.

Source : NUC

